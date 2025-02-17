Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.372.

Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -2.730 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.182.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hoshino recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.220, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.