Rikuya Hoshino betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
In his last tournament, Rikuya Hoshino missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Hoshino's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Hoshino's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hoshino finished outside the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Hoshino finished 43rd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 12-under in his only recent appearance.
- In terms of driving distance, Rikuya Hoshino has averaged 289.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Hoshino has an average of -0.315 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoshino is averaging -1.107 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoshino's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|299.3
|289.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|54.63%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|31.67
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.04%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|27.78%
|18.06%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's best finishes
- Hoshino, who played three tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those three events, he made the cut zero times.
Hoshino's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 0.372.
- Hoshino's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his -2.730 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoshino's best mark last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.182.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hoshino recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.220, which was his best last season. That ranked in the field.
- Hoshino posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.321) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, a performance that ranked him in the field.
Hoshino's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.107
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hoshino's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|78-81
|+19
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-67-72-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoshino as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.