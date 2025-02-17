Ricky Castillo betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
In his most recent competition at the Farmers Insurance Open, Ricky Castillo finished the weekend at 1-under, good for a 15th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 looking for better results.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Castillo's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Castillo's recent performances
- Castillo has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Castillo has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ricky Castillo has averaged 317.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo is averaging -1.273 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Castillo is averaging -0.441 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Castillo's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.3
|317.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|58.33%
|68.83%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|22.22%
|15.43%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Castillo's best finishes
- Castillo did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).
Castillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.651 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Castillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.201.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo delivered his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at -0.378. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Castillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -5.538 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Castillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.064) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Castillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.441
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Castillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|72-67-65-72
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|15
|67-75-70-75
|-1
|46
All stats in this article are accurate for Castillo as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.