Ricky Castillo betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Castillo's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.651 (he missed the cut in that tournament).

Castillo posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field with a mark of 4.201.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Castillo delivered his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship, ranking in the field at -0.378. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Castillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -5.538 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.