Ben Kohles betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Ben Kohles hits a tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Ben Kohles looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale when he tees off in Vallarta, MEX, for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld .
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Kohles' average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 6-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Kohles last participated in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Kohles' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|W/D
|76
|+5
|4/28/2022
|42
|70-69-72-67
|-6
Kohles' recent performances
- In his last five events, Kohles has an average finish of 44th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kohles has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kohles has an average of 0.433 in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.015 (105th) last season, while his average driving distance of 290.9 yards ranked 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kohles ranked 75th on TOUR with an average of 0.169 per round. Additionally, he ranked 32nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 70.00%.
- On the greens, Kohles' -0.201 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 137th on TOUR last season, and his 29.78 putts-per-round average ranked 169th. He broke par 24.05% of the time (105th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|165
|290.9
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|32
|70.00%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|169
|29.78
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|105
|24.05%
|24.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|136
|15.49%
|16.32%
Kohles' best finishes
- Kohles last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 62.1%.
- Last season Kohles' best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. He shot 22-under and finished second in that event.
- With 531 points last season, Kohles finished 83rd in the FedExCup standings.
Kohles' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the 3M Open, where his 3.251 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- Kohles' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.408.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kohles' best performance last season was in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 2.826. He finished second in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.200). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Kohles delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.433) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|105
|0.015
|0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.169
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|171
|-0.332
|-0.691
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|137
|-0.201
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.348
|0.433
Kohles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|69-66-63-73
|-17
|55
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|80-73
|+9
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|78
|74-71-76-73
|+6
|2
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|2
|65-66-65-66
|-22
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-71-73-78
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|67-73-67-68
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|56
|77-68-76-71
|+12
|9
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|67-70-70-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|71-64-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-71
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|64
|69-68-77-76
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-67-70-67
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|65-64-71-75
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|65-69-74-66
|-6
|6
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-65-72-66
|-15
|37
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
