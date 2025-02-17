Ben Kohles betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five events, Kohles has an average finish of 44th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Kohles has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Ben Kohles has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kohles has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.