Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark plays his shot from the 11th tee during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open 2025 at TPC Scottsdale on February 09, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Rasmus Hojgaard looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) when he tees off in Vallarta, MEX, for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld .
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Hojgaard's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Hojgaard has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five tournaments.
- Rasmus Hojgaard has averaged 314.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hojgaard has an average of -1.067 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hojgaard has an average of 1.134 in his past five tournaments.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.0
|314.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|67.59%
|68.21%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.72
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|24.07%
|22.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|14.20%
|14.81%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard participated in six tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- Last season Hojgaard put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. He shot 13-under and finished 12th (11 shots back of the winner).
Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.596.
- Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.627 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.995 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.415, his best mark last season. That ranked him 32nd in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- Hojgaard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.828) in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open, which ranked 21st in the field. He finished 21st in that tournament.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.339
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|1.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.134
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|67-70-72-70
|-9
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|68-72-73-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|68-63-70-68
|-11
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|60
|74-72-74-75
|+11
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|65-71-70-72
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-67-65-71
|-13
|61
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.