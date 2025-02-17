Rasmus Hojgaard betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he ranked 26th in the field with a mark of 1.596.

Hojgaard's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 0.627 mark ranked in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hojgaard's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open, where his 2.995 mark ranked sixth in the field.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Hojgaard posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.415, his best mark last season. That ranked him 32nd in the field (he finished 21st in that tournament).