Rafael Campos betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five tournaments, Campos has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.

Campos has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.

Campos has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.