Rafael Campos betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 23, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
After he placed 38th in this tournament in 2024, Rafael Campos has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Campos has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 7-under and finishing 38th.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Campos' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
Campos' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Campos has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Campos has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Campos has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -4.909 in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season, which ranked 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Campos ranked 97th on TOUR with an average of 0.061 per round. Additionally, he ranked 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.33%.
- On the greens, Campos' -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 153rd last season, while he averaged 29.48 putts per round (154th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.33%
|65.81%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.26%
|20.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.57%
|14.96%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos last season took part in 25 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 36%.
- Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he won the title with a score of 19-under.
- Campos earned 188 points last season, which placed him 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
- Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.200 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos posted his best performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.568. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.657, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|-1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|-1.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.315
|-1.581
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-0.373
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.723
|-4.909
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|57
|72-72-71-73
|-4
|10
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-71-75
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.