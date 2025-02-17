PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Rafael Campos betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico hits a tee shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 23, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    After he placed 38th in this tournament in 2024, Rafael Campos has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, Feb. 20-23.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Campos has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 7-under and finishing 38th.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Campos' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20243870-67-72-68-7

    Campos' recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Campos has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Campos has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -4 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Rafael Campos has averaged 301.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Campos has an average of -0.373 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Campos has an average of -4.909 in his past five tournaments.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.180 last season, which ranked 137th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (303.8 yards) ranked 64th, and his 60% driving accuracy average ranked 119th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Campos ranked 97th on TOUR with an average of 0.061 per round. Additionally, he ranked 66th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.33%.
    • On the greens, Campos' -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 153rd last season, while he averaged 29.48 putts per round (154th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.8301.0
    Greens in Regulation %6668.33%65.81%
    Putts Per Round15429.4829.3
    Par Breakers9724.26%20.94%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.57%14.96%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos last season took part in 25 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times, a success rate of 36%.
    • Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he won the title with a score of 19-under.
    • Campos earned 188 points last season, which placed him 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Campos' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 3.378 (he finished 38th in that tournament).
    • Campos' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 3.200 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Campos posted his best performance last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking eighth in the field at 2.568. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.657, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Campos posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which ranked ninth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.180-1.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.061-1.515
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.315-1.581
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.288-0.373
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.723-4.909

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--
    January 2-5The Sentry5772-72-71-73-410
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC68-71-75-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-79+9--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.