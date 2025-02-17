Quade Cummins betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
At the Farmers Insurance Open, Quade Cummins struggled, missing the cut at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course). He is seeking a bounce-back performance in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Cummins is playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Cummins' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Cummins has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Cummins has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.
- Quade Cummins has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cummins is averaging 0.599 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Cummins is averaging -1.395 Strokes Gained: Total.
Cummins' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|295.0
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|75.00%
|65.08%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.50
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|16.67%
|12.70%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cummins' best finishes
- Cummins, who played one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Cummins' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cummins produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking in the field at -0.206.
- Cummins' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 0.111 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cummins' best effort last season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his -0.269 mark ranked in the field.
- At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in May 2024, Cummins posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.766). That ranked in the field.
- Cummins posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.403) at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked in the field (he missed the cut in that event).
Cummins' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.990
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.395
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Cummins' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|66-67-72-70
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cummins as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.