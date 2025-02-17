Quade Cummins betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Over his last five events, Cummins has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Cummins has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score of 9-under across his last five events.

Quade Cummins has averaged 308.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Cummins is averaging 0.599 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.