Philip Knowles betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five appearances, Knowles has an average finish of 53rd.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Knowles has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Philip Knowles has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.

Knowles has an average of -1.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.