Philip Knowles betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
In his most recent competition, Philip Knowles missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open. He'll be after better results Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Knowles' first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Knowles' recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Knowles has an average finish of 53rd.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Knowles has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Philip Knowles has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Knowles has an average of -1.515 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles is averaging -2.902 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.1
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.02%
|59.13%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.57
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.83%
|20.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.70%
|16.27%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' best finishes
- Knowles took part in five tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those five events, he made the cut two times (40%).
- Last season Knowles' best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 11-under and finished 40th in that event.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.515
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.902
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|65
|72-68-72-70
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|78-70-72
|+4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
