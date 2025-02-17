Peter Malnati betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Peter Malnati enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 coming off a 49th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in his last competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Malnati has an average finish of 15th, and an average score of 10-under.
- Malnati last played at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 9-over.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Malnati's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|4/28/2022
|15
|68-68-72-66
|-10
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Malnati has an average finish of 51st.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Malnati hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five appearances, with an average finish of 51st.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five events.
- Peter Malnati has averaged 301.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging -0.457 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -4.407 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.589 last season (174th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 121st, while his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranked 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati ranked 146th on TOUR with a mark of -0.308.
- On the greens, Malnati's 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 48th on TOUR last season, and his 28.67 putts-per-round average ranked 49th. He broke par 22.07% of the time (156th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|301.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|61.41%
|60.00%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.67
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|156
|22.07%
|22.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|17.33%
|15.56%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Malnati's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he won the title with a score of 12-under.
- Malnati's 794 points last season ranked him 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577 (he finished first in that event).
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664 (he finished 37th in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.359, which ranked third in the field). In that event, he finished first.
- Malnati recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.589
|-1.926
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.308
|-4.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|2.510
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.578
|-4.407
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-64-73-73
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-70-66-74
|-5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
