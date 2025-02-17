4H AGO
Paul Waring betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Paul Waring will play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Waring's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Waring's recent performances
- He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
- Waring has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Paul Waring has averaged 319.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Waring is averaging -1.587 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Waring is averaging -2.478 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Waring as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.