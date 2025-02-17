Paul Peterson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he produced a -0.678 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The RSM Classic, where his -3.822 mark ranked 68th in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he posted a 1.483 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.

At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Peterson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.566 (his best mark last season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.