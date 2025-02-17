Paul Peterson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Paul Peterson takes to the links in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23. He is trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Peterson is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Peterson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Peterson has averaged 278.1 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Peterson is averaging 1.243 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Peterson is averaging -0.008 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|271.8
|278.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|65.97%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.75
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|26.39%
|21.18%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.11%
|12.50%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Peterson's best finishes
- Peterson played one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
- Last season Peterson's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 12-under and finished 10th.
Peterson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he produced a -0.678 mark, which ranked him 47th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The RSM Classic, where his -3.822 mark ranked 68th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best performance last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he posted a 1.483 mark, which ranked him 16th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Peterson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.566 (his best mark last season), which ranked 19th in the field. He finished 25th in that event.
- Peterson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.452) in November 2024 at The RSM Classic. That ranked 48th in the field.
Peterson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.364
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.008
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Peterson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|70-66-68-69
|-9
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-67-70-67
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-66
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
