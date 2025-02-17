PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    Patton Kizzire looks to perform better in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Kizzire has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • Kizzire last participated in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Kizzire's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC69-72-1
    4/27/2023MC70-71-1

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Kizzire has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Kizzire hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 53rd.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Patton Kizzire has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.411 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Kizzire is averaging -1.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season ranked 120th on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 76th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 18th on TOUR with a mark of 0.458.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 127th last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 131st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87301.7295.9
    Greens in Regulation %771.95%70.74%
    Putts Per Round13129.2929.3
    Par Breakers3026.52%22.96%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.81%13.70%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 20-under.
    • Kizzire's 241 points last season placed him 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.062-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4580.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0590.927
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.167-2.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.288-1.688

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6671-69-73-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-69-67-72-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC72-67-70-7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC74-69+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.