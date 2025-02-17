Patton Kizzire betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patton Kizzire looks to perform better in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld than the last time he played in this event in 2024 when he missed the cut.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Kizzire has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Kizzire last participated in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 1-under.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Kizzire's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|4/27/2023
|MC
|70-71
|-1
Kizzire's recent performances
- In his last five events, Kizzire has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Kizzire hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 53rd.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Patton Kizzire has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -2.411 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Kizzire is averaging -1.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season ranked 120th on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 76th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 18th on TOUR with a mark of 0.458.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 127th last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 131st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.7
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|71.95%
|70.74%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.29
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.52%
|22.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.81%
|13.70%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire, who played 23 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 20-under.
- Kizzire's 241 points last season placed him 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he put up a 3.832 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.467. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire's best performance last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.969.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.059
|0.927
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.167
|-2.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.288
|-1.688
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-69-67-72
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-70
|-7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.