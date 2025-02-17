Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
In his last tournament at The Genesis Invitational, Patrick Rodgers carded a third-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld aiming to improve on that finish.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Rodgers' average finish has been ninth, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- In 2024, Rodgers finished sixth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Rodgers' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|4/27/2023
|10
|70-69-68-64
|-13
|4/28/2022
|10
|66-69-66-70
|-13
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.272 ranks 52nd on TOUR this season, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 123rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.229. Additionally, he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.17%.
- On the greens, Rodgers' -0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 29.75 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|305.6
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|83
|69.17%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.75
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|139
|20.28%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|59
|12.22%
|12.96%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Rodgers has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- With 384 points, Rodgers currently ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.645 mark ranked third in the field.
- Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.453. He finished 56th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.580.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.585, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.311) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|52
|0.272
|0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.229
|-0.883
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.174
|0.494
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.451
|-0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.233
|-0.529
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|70
|72-67-68-75
|-6
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|71-71-76-76
|+6
|5
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|22
|70-66-75-67
|-10
|38
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|338
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
