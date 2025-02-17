PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at The Genesis Invitational, Patrick Rodgers carded a third-place finish, and he enters the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld aiming to improve on that finish.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Rodgers' average finish has been ninth, and his average score 13-under, over his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • In 2024, Rodgers finished sixth (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Rodgers' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024666-70-68-67-13
    4/27/20231070-69-68-64-13
    4/28/20221066-69-66-70-13

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -0.529 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.272 ranks 52nd on TOUR this season, and his 60.7% driving accuracy average ranks 57th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rodgers ranks 123rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.229. Additionally, he ranks 83rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.17%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers' -0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 150th this season, and his 29.75 putts-per-round average ranks 142nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73305.6304.1
    Greens in Regulation %8369.17%67.59%
    Putts Per Round14229.7529.4
    Par Breakers13920.28%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance5912.22%12.96%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Rodgers has participated in six tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
    • With 384 points, Rodgers currently ranks 21st in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.645 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Rodgers' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2025 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.453. He finished 56th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best effort this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking ninth in the field with a mark of 2.580.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, Rodgers recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.585, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.311) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2025, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.2720.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.229-0.883
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1740.494
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.451-0.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Total114-0.233-0.529

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship966-71-65-70-12--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1765-70-70-67-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--
    January 16-19The American Express7072-67-68-75-63
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open5671-71-76-76+65
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2270-66-75-67-1038
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC76-71+5--
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational369-71-68-71-9338

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.