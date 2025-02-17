Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Rodgers has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Rodgers has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.

Patrick Rodgers has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Rodgers has an average of -0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.