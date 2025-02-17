Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn hits the links Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2024.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Fishburn has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Fishburn's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|73-70
|+1
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 0.392 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.616 last season, which ranked sixth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.8 yards) ranked 30th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fishburn ranked 119th on TOUR with an average of -0.083 per round. Additionally, he ranked first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.21%.
- On the greens, Fishburn delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 80th on TOUR, while he ranked 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.86. He broke par 25.08% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|308.8
|300.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.21%
|69.26%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.86
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|72
|25.08%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.90%
|12.96%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Fishburn teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and collecting four top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he had a 52% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Fishburn had his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 14-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Fishburn placed 104th in the FedExCup standings with 384 points last season.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366 (he finished 15th in that event).
- Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 4.909.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn put up his best mark last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 2.991.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.882, which was his best last season. That ranked third in the field.
- Fishburn recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024. That ranked third in the field.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.616
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.083
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.130
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.078
|-0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.480
|0.392
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|65-65-68-69
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-69-74
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
