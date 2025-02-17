Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Fishburn has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 300.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fishburn has an average of -0.323 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.