Padraig Harrington betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Harrington has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Harrington has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.

Padraig Harrington has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging -2.724 Strokes Gained: Putting.