Padraig Harrington betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
Padraig Harrington finished 52nd in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Harrington has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 4-under and finishing 52nd.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Harrington's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|52
|72-66-72-70
|-4
Harrington's recent performances
- Harrington has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Harrington has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Padraig Harrington has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging -2.724 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harrington has an average of -6.497 in his past five tournaments.
Harrington's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|297.6
|297.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|56.79%
|46.18%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.78
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.05%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.06%
|14.24%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's best finishes
- Harrington, who took part in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Harrington's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 4-over and finished 22nd in that event.
- Harrington ranked 180th in the FedExCup standings with 91 points last season.
Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.801
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.497
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Harrington's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|72-66-72-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+10
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|22
|72-73-71-72
|+4
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.