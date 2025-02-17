PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Padraig Harrington betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Padraig Harrington betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Padraig Harrington finished 52nd in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, shooting a 4-under on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta .

    Latest odds for Harrington at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Harrington has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 4-under and finishing 52nd.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.

    Harrington's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20245272-66-72-70-4

    Harrington's recent performances

    • Harrington has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • Harrington has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Padraig Harrington has averaged 297.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Harrington is averaging -2.724 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Harrington has an average of -6.497 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harrington .

    Harrington's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-297.6297.7
    Greens in Regulation %-56.79%46.18%
    Putts Per Round-28.7829.0
    Par Breakers-16.05%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance-20.06%14.24%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Harrington's best finishes

    • Harrington, who took part in seven tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut two times.
    • Last season Harrington's best performance came at The Open Championship. He shot 4-over and finished 22nd in that event.
    • Harrington ranked 180th in the FedExCup standings with 91 points last season.

    Harrington's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.801
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.375
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---2.724
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---6.497

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Harrington's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5272-66-72-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-74+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC77-75+10--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-71+1--
    July 18-20The Open Championship2272-73-71-72+485

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harrington as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.