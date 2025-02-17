Norman Xiong betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Norman Xiong will compete Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his most recent tournament he finished 40th in the Farmers Insurance Open, shooting 2-over at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Xiong missed the cut in his only recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Xiong's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|72-74
|+4
Xiong's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Xiong has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Xiong has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been even-par.
- In terms of driving distance, Norman Xiong has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Xiong is averaging -0.800 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -0.278 Strokes Gained: Total.
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.2
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.15%
|36.67%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.23
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.39%
|21.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.99%
|18.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's best finishes
- Last season Xiong played 19 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times (36.8%).
- Last season Xiong had his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 16-under and finished ninth (two shots back of the winner).
- With 53 points last season, Xiong ranked 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Xiong's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 4.587 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Xiong's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.117.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Xiong posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.131, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).
- Xiong posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (5.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 29th in the field.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.146
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.800
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.278
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|40
|68-74-75-73
|+2
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.