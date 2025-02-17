Norman Xiong betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.607. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Xiong's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 4.587 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished 63rd in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Xiong's best performance last season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.117.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Xiong posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.131, his best mark last season. That ranked him 10th in the field (he finished 54th in that tournament).