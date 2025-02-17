Noah Goodwin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Goodwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Goodwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.

He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Noah Goodwin has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Goodwin is averaging -0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting.