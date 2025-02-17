Noah Goodwin betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Noah Goodwin is set to compete at for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Goodwin's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Goodwin's recent performances
- Goodwin has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Goodwin has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Noah Goodwin has averaged 304.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Goodwin is averaging -0.856 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Goodwin is averaging -3.014 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Goodwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-69-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|67-75-72-81
|+7
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Goodwin as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
