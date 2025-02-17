Niklas Norgaard Moller betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
Niklas Norgaard Moller will compete at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Moller's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Moller's recent performances
- Moller has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last three appearances.
- Out of the last three tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Moller has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last three tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last three events.
- In terms of driving distance, Niklas Norgaard Moller has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Moller is averaging 0.208 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Moller is averaging 4.699 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moller as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
