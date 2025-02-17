Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
In his most recent tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Nicolai Hojgaard concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 36th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 seeking a higher finish.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Hojgaard has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
- Hojgaard finished 52nd (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Hojgaard's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|4/27/2023
|33
|67-71-70-68
|-8
Hojgaard's recent performances
- Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Hojgaard has an average of 1.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 1.435 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|310.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.11%
|54.01%
|Putts Per Round
|160
|29.58
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|162
|21.93%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|152
|16.47%
|11.11%
Hojgaard's best finishes
- Hojgaard took part in 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
- Last season Hojgaard had his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National. He shot 14-under and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
- Hojgaard placed 82nd in the FedExCup standings with 532 points last season.
Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|0.013
|-2.233
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.359
|4.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|168
|-0.316
|-1.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.231
|1.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.176
|1.435
Hojgaard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|52
|68-70-74-68
|-4
|6
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|72-73-74-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|67-73-74-76
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-71
|-69
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|68
|70-71-68-73
|-2
|6
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|35
|68-69-72-68
|-3
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-69-74-74
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|66
|71-65-73-75
|-4
|4
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|66-66-68-72
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|69-75-75-77
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|7
|70-70-62-68
|-14
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|66-71-69-71
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
