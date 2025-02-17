PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Nicolai Hojgaard concluded the weekend at 7-under, good for a 36th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 seeking a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Hojgaard at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Hojgaard has an average score of 6-under, with an average finish of 43rd.
    • Hojgaard finished 52nd (with a score of 4-under) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.

    Hojgaard's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20245268-70-74-68-4
    4/27/20233367-71-70-68-8

    Hojgaard's recent performances

    • Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hojgaard has an average of 1.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hojgaard is averaging 1.435 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hojgaard's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26309.1310.7
    Greens in Regulation %14665.11%54.01%
    Putts Per Round16029.5829.9
    Par Breakers16221.93%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance15216.47%11.11%

    Hojgaard's best finishes

    • Hojgaard took part in 19 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times (68.4%).
    • Last season Hojgaard had his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National. He shot 14-under and finished seventh (five shots back of the winner).
    • Hojgaard placed 82nd in the FedExCup standings with 532 points last season.

    Hojgaard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1070.013-2.233
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.3594.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green168-0.316-1.542
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.2311.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.1761.435

    Hojgaard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta5268-70-74-68-46
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-71+4--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7572-73-74-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1667-73-74-76+2113
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-71-69--
    May 16-19PGA Championship6870-71-68-73-26
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-77+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open3568-69-72-68-318
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-69-74-74+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6671-65-73-75-44
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3966-66-68-72-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship6669-75-75-77+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition770-70-62-68-14--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open3666-71-69-71-717

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hojgaard as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.