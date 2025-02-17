Nicolai Hojgaard betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Hojgaard has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Hojgaard has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 4-under.

In terms of driving distance, Nicolai Hojgaard has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.

Hojgaard has an average of 1.125 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.