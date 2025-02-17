PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    At the WM Phoenix Open, Nick Hardy struggled, missing the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23.

    Latest odds for Hardy at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Hardy is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Hardy's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
    • Hardy has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Hardy is averaging -1.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranked 60th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy had a 0.223 mark (61st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hardy's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, while he averaged 29.79 putts per round (170th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60304.5309.4
    Greens in Regulation %2270.50%64.65%
    Putts Per Round17029.7929.9
    Par Breakers11123.82%17.17%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%16.16%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy took part in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Hardy's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished eighth at the Black Desert Championship.
    • With 148 points last season, Hardy finished 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.067.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.831 mark ranked 13th in the field.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.
    • Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.253-0.147
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.223-0.920
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.378-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.1910.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.093-1.047

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-68-71-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-80+7--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.