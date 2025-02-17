Nick Hardy betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.067.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.831 mark ranked 13th in the field.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.