Nick Hardy betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

At the WM Phoenix Open, Nick Hardy struggled, missing the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Hardy is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Hardy's recent performances
- He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his last five tournaments.
- Hardy has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Hardy has averaged 309.4 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hardy is averaging 0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Hardy is averaging -1.047 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season (48th on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.5 yards) ranked 60th, while his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy had a 0.223 mark (61st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hardy's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, while he averaged 29.79 putts per round (170th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|304.5
|309.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|70.50%
|64.65%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.79
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.82%
|17.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|16.16%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy took part in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Hardy's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished eighth at the Black Desert Championship.
- With 148 points last season, Hardy finished 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hardy produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Sanderson Farms Championship (October 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 3.067.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best effort last season was at the Wyndham Championship, where his 1.831 mark ranked 13th in the field.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished eighth in that tournament.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|-0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.223
|-0.920
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.378
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.093
|-1.047
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-68-71
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-80
|+7
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
