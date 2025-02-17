Nate Lashley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five appearances, Lashley has not finished in the top 20.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.

Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.

Nate Lashley has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Lashley has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.