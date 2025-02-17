Nate Lashley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Nate Lashley of the United States prepares to putt on the second green during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
At the WM Phoenix Open, Nate Lashley struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Scottsdale. He is looking for a better outcome in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In his last three appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Lashley has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Lashley's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|4/27/2023
|39
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|4/28/2022
|11
|69-68-64-71
|-12
Lashley's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Lashley has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Lashley has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 8-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 296.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has an average of -0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Lashley has an average of 0.078 in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 (148th) last season, while his average driving distance of 293.0 yards ranked 157th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley ranked 63rd on TOUR with an average of 0.212 per round. Additionally, he ranked 35th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.97%.
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 88th last season, while he averaged 29.35 putts per round (141st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|293.0
|296.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|69.91%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.35
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.50%
|17.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.21%
|12.96%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 48.1% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- Last season Lashley's best performance came when he shot 11-under and finished 13th at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- Lashley's 393 points last season ranked him 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that event).
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644 (he finished 13th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley put up his best effort last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 4.816.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.909, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (which ranked him 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 13th.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.243
|-0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.219
|-0.240
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.047
|-0.052
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.236
|0.078
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-69-68-68
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|74
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.