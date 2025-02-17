Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Michael Thorbjornsen hits a putt on the 16th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 22, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen will appear Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his most recent tournament he placed 74th in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 3-over at TPC Scottsdale.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Thorbjornsen's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Thorbjornsen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen is averaging -0.054 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thorbjornsen has an average of -1.249 in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.3
|317.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.03%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.38
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.97%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.88%
|13.10%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen teed off in 10 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting three top-10 finishes.
- In those 10 tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Last season Thorbjornsen had his best performance at the John Deere Classic, where he finished second with a score of 24-under (four shots back of the winner).
- With 232 points last season, Thorbjornsen finished 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thorbjornsen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.527. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.073 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen delivered his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 2.796. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that event.
- Thorbjornsen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.694) in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.249
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-68-75
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|74
|72-68-72-75
|+3
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.