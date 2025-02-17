Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Thorbjornsen produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking fifth in the field at 4.527. In that tournament, he finished second.

Thorbjornsen's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he delivered a 5.073 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thorbjornsen delivered his best mark last season at the Travelers Championship, ranking ninth in the field at 2.796. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Thorbjornsen delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.914 (his best mark last season), which ranked seventh in the field. He finished eighth in that event.