Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Jacob Bridgeman had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Bridgeman has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Bridgeman's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|71-71
|E
Bridgeman's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Bridgeman finished outside the top 20.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
- Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 0.754 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 last season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 96th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bridgeman ranked 95th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.084, while he ranked 64th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.38%.
- On the greens, Bridgeman registered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.51, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 27.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.6
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|68.38%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.35%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.39%
|15.28%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman took part in 26 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 65.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Bridgeman's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 18-under and finished 11th.
- Bridgeman collected 308 points last season, ranking 120th in the FedExCup standings.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best mark last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 14th in the field.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.251
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.084
|-0.729
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.140
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.584
|0.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.557
|0.266
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|70-69-66-68
|-15
|37
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.