PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Jacob Bridgeman had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, missing the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Bridgeman has entered the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of even-par.
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).

    Bridgeman's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC71-71E

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Bridgeman finished outside the top 20.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 0.754 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 0.266 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bridgeman .

    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 last season (151st on TOUR). His average driving distance (300.6 yards) ranked 96th, while his 59.5% driving accuracy average ranked 126th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bridgeman ranked 95th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.084, while he ranked 64th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.38%.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman registered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.51, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 27.35% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96300.6298.0
    Greens in Regulation %6468.38%62.96%
    Putts Per Round3128.5129.5
    Par Breakers1527.35%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.39%15.28%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman took part in 26 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 65.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Bridgeman's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he shot 18-under and finished 11th.
    • Bridgeman collected 308 points last season, ranking 120th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.125.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best mark last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.157.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.
    • Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.875) in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open. That ranked 14th in the field.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.2510.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.084-0.729
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.140-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5840.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5570.266

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-69-67-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-70-66-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--
    January 16-19The American Express2170-69-66-68-1537
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-76+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.