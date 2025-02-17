Michael Kim betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five events.

He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.

Kim has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.