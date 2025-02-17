PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

    Michael Kim will appear Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his most recent tournament he finished 13th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting 4-under at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Kim has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 9-under.
    • Kim missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).

    Kim's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC69-74+1
    4/27/20233068-67-69-71-9

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kim has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 (147th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim sported a 0.311 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 70.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 78th last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70302.9306.4
    Greens in Regulation %2870.16%70.83%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.3
    Par Breakers2726.68%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.03%9.72%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot 17-under and finished second.
    • Kim's 325 points last season placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.868 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549. He finished 14th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.2390.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3111.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.0270.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.084-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1842.302

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1165-69-68-68-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-65-2--
    January 16-19The American Express4367-73-66-70-1210
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC77-77+10--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open269-63-68-67-17245
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1371-72-71-70-495

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.