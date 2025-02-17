Michael Kim betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Michael Kim will appear Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his most recent tournament he finished 13th in The Genesis Invitational, shooting 4-under at Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course).
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Kim has an average finish of 30th, and an average score of 9-under.
- Kim missed the cut (with a score of 1-over) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Kim's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|4/27/2023
|30
|68-67-69-71
|-9
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kim has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Michael Kim has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Kim has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kim is averaging 2.302 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 (147th) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.9 yards ranked 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim sported a 0.311 mark that ranked 37th on TOUR. He ranked 28th with a 70.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 78th last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|302.9
|306.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|70.16%
|70.83%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.68%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.03%
|9.72%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim last season took part in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Kim's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he shot 17-under and finished second.
- Kim's 325 points last season placed him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.868 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.539 (he finished 14th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 2.549. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 4.634, which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Kim recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.239
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.311
|1.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.027
|0.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.084
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.184
|2.302
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|43
|67-73-66-70
|-12
|10
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|69-63-68-67
|-17
|245
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|13
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|95
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.