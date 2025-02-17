McClure Meissner betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
McClure Meissner hits the links Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2024.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Meissner missed the cut in his lone recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Meissner's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|72-74
|+4
Meissner's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Meissner has an average finish of 42nd.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.
- McClure Meissner has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Meissner has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Meissner is averaging 1.376 Strokes Gained: Total.
Meissner's advanced stats and rankings
- Meissner posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.184 (62nd) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.8 yards ranked 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Meissner ranked 26th on TOUR with a mark of 0.405.
- On the greens, Meissner delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a putts-per-round average of 29.25, and he ranked 51st by breaking par 25.62% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|71
|302.8
|306.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|34
|69.98%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|126
|29.25
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|28
|12.89%
|10.19%
Meissner's best finishes
- Meissner played 24 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 62.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Meissner's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot 5-under and finished fifth in that event.
- With 475 points last season, Meissner ranked 89th in the FedExCup standings.
Meissner's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 4.771 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Meissner's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.363 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Meissner delivered his best mark last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking sixth in the field at 4.593. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.478), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Meissner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Meissner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|62
|0.184
|-0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.405
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.172
|0.833
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.056
|0.179
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.706
|1.376
Meissner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|72-68-70-69
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|73-65-71-67
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|73-68-73-67
|-3
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|72-73-68-69
|-6
|68
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|63-70-65-72
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|70-68-68-65
|-13
|31
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|71-70-66-68
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|67-73-68-72
|E
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-77
|+9
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|67-68-66-66
|-17
|43
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|16
|69-66-68-68
|-17
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|71-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|65-70-67-67
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|37
|67-71-66-71
|-13
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|69-69-67-67
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|36
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|68
|71-69-67-74
|-7
|3
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|52
|69-76-73-75
|+5
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Meissner as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.