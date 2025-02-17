McClure Meissner betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five tournaments, Meissner has an average finish of 42nd.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Meissner has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 5-under across his last five events.

McClure Meissner has averaged 306.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Meissner has an average of 0.179 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.