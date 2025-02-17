PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament, Max McGreevy missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll be after better results Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over McGreevy's last two trips to the the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In 2023, McGreevy failed to make the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/27/2023MC75-76+9
    4/28/2022MC72-69-1

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished with a score of 15-under in his only made cut over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max McGreevy has averaged 306.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • McGreevy is averaging 0.029 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McGreevy has an average of 0.692 in his past five tournaments.
    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-312.3306.4
    Greens in Regulation %-77.08%72.22%
    Putts Per Round-29.0029.6
    Par Breakers-30.56%24.54%
    Bogey Avoidance-10.42%13.43%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    McGreevy's best finishes

    • McGreevy did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
    • In those two events, he made the cut two times (100%).
    • Last season McGreevy's best performance came when he shot 15-under and finished 11th at the Black Desert Championship.

    McGreevy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.566.
    • McGreevy posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (May 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.858.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy's best mark last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 1.450.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McGreevy recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.423, which was his best last season. That ranked 24th in the field.
    • McGreevy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green--0.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.692

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    McGreevy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-66-71-66-14--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-68-64-69-15--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-68-2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-68-4--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.