Matti Schmid betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Matti Schmid of Germany hits a putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 25, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
In his last tournament, Matti Schmid missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open. He'll be after a better outcome Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over the last two times Schmid has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, he has missed the cut each time and posted an average score of -under.
- In Schmid's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Schmid's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|4/27/2023
|MC
|68-74
|E
Schmid's recent performances
- In his last five events, Schmid has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of -1.560 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 last season, which ranked 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranked 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid had a 0.035 mark that ranked 100th on TOUR. He ranked 41st with a 69.73% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 46th last season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranked 134th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|309.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|69.73%
|68.15%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.28%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|14.81%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid played 28 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Schmid put up his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished third with a score of 19-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Schmid placed 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points last season.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship, where his 4.975 mark ranked third in the field.
- Schmid's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 19th in the field with a mark of 4.124. He finished 12th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid put up his best effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.699, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Schmid recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.259
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|-0.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-0.626
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.260
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.311
|-1.560
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|64-73-75
|-4
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|25
|71-72-68-77
|E
|31
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
