Matti Schmid betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five events, Schmid has an average finish of 43rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.

Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 1-under over his last five events.

Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 309.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schmid has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.