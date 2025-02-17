Matthew Riedel betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five events, Riedel has an average finish of 48th.

He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.

Riedel hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.

In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.

Off the tee, Matthew Riedel has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting.