Matthew Riedel betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Matthew Riedel is a part of the field for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Riedel's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Riedel's recent performances
- In his last five events, Riedel has an average finish of 48th.
- He has made two cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Riedel hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 48th.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Off the tee, Matthew Riedel has averaged 304.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riedel is averaging -0.289 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Riedel is averaging 0.969 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Riedel's best Strokes Gained performances
Riedel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|51
|68-66-70-73
|-11
|7
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riedel as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.