Matt McCarty betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty takes to the links in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23. He is trying for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is McCarty's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
McCarty's recent performances
- In his last five events, McCarty has an average finish of 59th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- McCarty has an average finishing position of 59th in his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Matt McCarty has averaged 293.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty is averaging -0.621 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McCarty is averaging -2.491 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.2
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.15%
|69.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.08
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.46%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|14.07%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty last season took part in four tournaments, picking up one win.
- In those four events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season McCarty's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
McCarty's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 3.727 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 2.151 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 2.662. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.584, which was his best last season. That ranked sixth in the field.
- McCarty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.621
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.491
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-67-71-72
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|4
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-69-71
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.