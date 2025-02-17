4H AGO
Luke List betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Luke List will appear in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 after a 36th-place finish at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- List has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
List's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|MC
|74-67
|-1
List's recent performances
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- List has finished in the top 20 once over his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of even-par across his last five events.
- Luke List has averaged 310.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- List has an average of 0.724 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.305 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 last season (81st on TOUR). His average driving distance (304.7 yards) ranked 59th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List ranked 133rd on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.160, while he ranked 77th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 67.97%.
- On the greens, List's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 103rd last season, while he averaged 29.49 putts per round (156th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.7
|310.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.97%
|56.17%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.49
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.59%
|19.14%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.36%
|12.04%
List's best finishes
- Last season List took part in 28 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season List's best performance came at the Grant Thornton Invitational. He shot even-par and finished 11th in that event.
- List's 601 points last season ranked him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season List's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.137 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he posted a 6.128 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.338 (he missed the cut in that event).
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.658), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024. That ranked second in the field.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.103
|1.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.160
|-2.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.250
|-0.797
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.010
|0.724
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.316
|-1.305
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|63-72-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-66-72-71
|E
|3
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-75-69-81
|+6
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|36
|69-67-71-70
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
