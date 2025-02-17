Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.

In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.

Kitayama is averaging -0.033 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.