Kurt Kitayama betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Kurt Kitayama
In his last time out at the WM Phoenix Open, Kurt Kitayama carded a 49th-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld looking to improve on that finish.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Kitayama has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2022. He finished second, posting a score of 16-under.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Kitayama's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/28/2022
|2
|64-70-66-68
|-16
Kitayama's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five tournaments, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 10-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Kitayama is averaging -0.033 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging 3.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.446 last season ranked 16th on TOUR, and his 62.5% driving accuracy average ranked 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama ranked 10th on TOUR with an average of 0.608 per round. Additionally, he ranked 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.85%.
- On the greens, Kitayama's -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 171st last season, and his 29.18 putts-per-round average ranked 114th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|308.7
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.85%
|69.75%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.18
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.64%
|23.46%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.52%
|10.19%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Last season Kitayama took part in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 19 times (82.6%).
- Last season Kitayama put up his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he finished fifth with a score of 15-under (five shots back of the winner).
- With 603 points last season, Kitayama ranked 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.939 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 10.504 (he finished 25th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama produced his best mark last season at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 3.452.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.480, which ranked 11th in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
- Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.922) at the 3M Open, which was held in July 2024. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.446
|1.817
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.608
|0.798
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.118
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.433
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.738
|3.005
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|69-67-70-72
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-79
|+5
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|68-71-73-67
|-5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.