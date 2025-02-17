Kris Ventura betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Over his last five appearances, Ventura has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Ventura has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Kris Ventura has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five tournaments.

Ventura has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.