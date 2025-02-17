Kris Ventura betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
In his most recent tournament at the WM Phoenix Open, Kris Ventura finished the weekend at 5-under, good for a 49th-place finish. He enters play in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23 looking for an improved score.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Ventura's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Ventura's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Ventura has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Ventura has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 7-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Kris Ventura has averaged 313.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has an average of 0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ventura has an average of 1.333 in his past five tournaments.
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.0
|313.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|50.00%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|55.56%
|11.11%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's best finishes
- Ventura took part in two tournaments last season, and he did not secure a top-10 finish.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on one occasion.
- Last season Ventura's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he shot 5-under and finished fourth.
Ventura's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ventura produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field at 0.621.
- Ventura's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his -1.662 mark ranked in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura delivered his best performance last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at -4.259. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Ventura delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.094), which ranked in the field.
- Ventura recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.205) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.907
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.220
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.333
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|71-68-76-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|58
|72-67-68-71
|-10
|5
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|4
|68-73-71-71
|-5
|123
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|69-69-71-70
|-5
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
