PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Yu betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Kevin Yu betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Kevin Yu enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 17th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Yu at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Yu is playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
    • Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Yu's recent performances

    • Yu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Kevin Yu has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Yu has an average of -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 1.075 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Yu .

    Yu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.588 this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 64th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.263, while he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.54%.
    • On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 157th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.62. He has broken par 25.40% of the time (37th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105301.6304.1
    Greens in Regulation %2273.54%72.55%
    Putts Per Round13929.6229.7
    Par Breakers3725.40%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance7212.70%13.73%

    Yu's best finishes

    • Yu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
    • In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
    • Currently, Yu has 129 points, ranking him 64th in the FedExCup standings.

    Yu's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.710.
    • Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.595 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.120 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Yu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 33rd in the field.
    • Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.

    Yu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110.5880.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.2631.661
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green138-0.249-0.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting157-0.528-0.759
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.0751.075

    Yu's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-67-70-69-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-73-74-67-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-70-62-75-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic467-69-66-67-1559
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6169-69-72-75+55
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-70-67-71-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-70-68-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-63-69-67-1743
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-69+2--
    July 25-283M Open7369-71-75-73+43
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5273-69-72-74+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship166-66-66-67-37--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-71+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1665-68-66-71-10--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC76-67+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1167-68-69-66-12--
    January 2-5The Sentry4473-68-70-68-1317
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC69-71-68-8--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6471-72-72-70-37
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open1671-67-68-67-1149
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1774-70-73-68-356

    All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.