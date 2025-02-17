Kevin Yu betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Kevin Yu enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 17th-place finish in The Genesis Invitational his last time in competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Yu is playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Yu has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 304.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Yu has an average of -0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Yu has an average of 1.075 in his past five tournaments.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.588 this season, which ranks 11th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.6 yards) ranks 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Yu ranks 64th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.263, while he ranks 22nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 73.54%.
- On the greens, Yu has delivered a -0.528 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 157th on TOUR, while he ranks 139th with a putts-per-round average of 29.62. He has broken par 25.40% of the time (37th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|301.6
|304.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|73.54%
|72.55%
|Putts Per Round
|139
|29.62
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|37
|25.40%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|12.70%
|13.73%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu is still seeking his first top-10 finish this season (he has participated in six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (four cuts made).
- Currently, Yu has 129 points, ranking him 64th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Yu's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at The Sentry in January 2025, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.710.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.595 mark ranked 22nd in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best effort this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where his 3.120 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2025, Yu recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.398, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 33rd in the field.
- Yu delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.654) in February 2025 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked 16th in the field. He finished 16th in that tournament.
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|11
|0.588
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.263
|1.661
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|138
|-0.249
|-0.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|157
|-0.528
|-0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.075
|1.075
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|73-68-70-68
|-13
|17
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-68
|-8
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|64
|71-72-72-70
|-3
|7
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|16
|71-67-68-67
|-11
|49
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|74-70-73-68
|-3
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.