Kevin Velo betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Kevin Velo is a part of the field for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Velo's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Velo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Velo has an average finish of 35th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Velo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kevin Velo has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -1.402 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Velo is averaging -2.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Velo's best Strokes Gained performances
Velo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|76-70-69
|-1
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-80
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
