Kevin Velo betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five appearances, Velo has an average finish of 35th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Velo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kevin Velo has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -1.402 Strokes Gained: Putting.