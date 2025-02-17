PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Kevin Velo betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Kevin Velo is a part of the field for the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Velo at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • This is Velo's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
    • Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.

    Velo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Velo has an average finish of 35th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
    • Velo has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kevin Velo has averaged 306.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Velo is averaging -1.402 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Velo is averaging -2.531 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Velo's best Strokes Gained performances

    Velo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-68E--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC76-70-69-1--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-80+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Velo as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.