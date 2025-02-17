Kaito Onishi betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Onishi has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Onishi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-over.

Off the tee, Kaito Onishi has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Onishi is averaging -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting.