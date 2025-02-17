Kaito Onishi betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 25: Kaito Onishi of Japan hits his tee shot on the 8th hole during the second round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 25, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Kaito Onishi takes the course in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23. He is trying for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Onishi's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Onishi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 6-over.
- Off the tee, Kaito Onishi has averaged 293.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Onishi is averaging -0.319 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Onishi is averaging -6.801 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|273.0
|293.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.78%
|59.63%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.25
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|16.67%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.61%
|17.41%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Onishi's best finishes
- Onishi participated in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top 10.
- Last season Onishi's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 16-over and finished 77th.
Onishi's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Onishi put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking 77th in the field at -9.221. In that event, he finished 77th.
- Onishi posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 75th in the field with a mark of -7.305.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi put up his best performance last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 69th in the field with a mark of -2.756.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Onishi recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (-2.175, which ranked 55th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 77th.
- Onishi delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-21.456) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. That ranked 77th in the field.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.774
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.987
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.721
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-6.801
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Onishi's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|77
|75-77-70-74
|+16
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-70-74
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
