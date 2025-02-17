K.H. Lee betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
K.H. Lee enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 67th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Lee has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Lee's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|76-67
|+1
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
- K.H. Lee has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lee is averaging -0.207 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.704 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.118 (79th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee had a -0.233 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He broke par 24.47% of the time (90th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|301.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.81%
|62.22%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.47%
|20.74%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.06%
|15.19%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 51.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Lee's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
- Lee collected 411 points last season, ranking 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223. He finished 46th in that event.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.941). That ranked third in the field.
- Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.118
|0.773
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.233
|-1.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|0.187
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.155
|-0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.209
|-0.704
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-74-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|67-76-68-75
|-2
|68
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|67
|73-67-71-72
|-1
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.