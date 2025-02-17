PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

K.H. Lee betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    K.H. Lee enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 67th-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Lee at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Lee has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
    • When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
    • In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).

    Lee's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC76-67+1

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Over his last five appearances, Lee has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -2 those two times he's made the cut.
    • K.H. Lee has averaged 301.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee is averaging -0.207 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -0.704 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.118 (79th) last season, while his average driving distance of 301.9 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee had a -0.233 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranked 103rd with a putts-per-round average of 29.09. He broke par 24.47% of the time (90th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9301.0
    Greens in Regulation %9966.81%62.22%
    Putts Per Round10329.0929.2
    Par Breakers9024.47%20.74%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.06%15.19%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee last season participated in 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 51.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
    • Last season Lee's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he shot 13-under and finished fourth.
    • Lee collected 411 points last season, ranking 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.345.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he delivered a 5.146 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.223. He finished 46th in that event.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.941). That ranked third in the field.
    • Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (October 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1180.773
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.233-1.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.1680.187
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.155-0.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.209-0.704

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-74-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open967-76-68-75-268
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open6773-67-71-72-14

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.