Justin Lower betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.

Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.

Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lower is averaging 0.804 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.