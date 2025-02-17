PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower will play Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his last tournament he took 62nd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 4-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

    Latest odds for Lower at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Lower's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • In Lower's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 14-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).

    Lower's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024370-66-66-68-14
    4/28/20226470-70-69-73-2

    Lower's recent performances

    • Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
    • Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 0.804 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.863 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 143rd, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 78th on TOUR with a mark of 0.166.
    • On the greens, Lower delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 31st on TOUR, while he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He broke par 25.54% of the time (56th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143295.2298.4
    Greens in Regulation %4269.59%66.32%
    Putts Per Round7228.8928.5
    Par Breakers5625.54%23.26%
    Bogey Avoidance6113.63%13.54%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 22 times.
    • Last season Lower's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 23-under and finished second.
    • Lower compiled 461 points last season, which ranked him 91st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lower put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.135. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower delivered his best effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.721. In that event, he finished 43rd.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.965, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-1.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1660.818
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.081-1.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3500.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.201-0.863

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship270-67-63-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-65-68-72-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-71+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3768-69-66-69-816
    January 16-19The American Express363-66-68-69-22163
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-76+7--
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6269-72-74-69-48

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.