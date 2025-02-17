Justin Lower betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Justin Lower will play Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his last tournament he took 62nd in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, shooting 4-under at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Lower's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 8-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- In Lower's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he finished third after posting a score of 14-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Lower's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|4/28/2022
|64
|70-70-69-73
|-2
Lower's recent performances
- Lower has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Lower has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 298.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 0.804 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -0.863 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season, which ranked 145th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 143rd, and his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 78th on TOUR with a mark of 0.166.
- On the greens, Lower delivered a 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 31st on TOUR, while he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89. He broke par 25.54% of the time (56th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.2
|298.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|69.59%
|66.32%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.54%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|13.63%
|13.54%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower teed off in 31 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and collecting five top-10 finishes.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 22 times.
- Last season Lower's best performance came at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he shot 23-under and finished second.
- Lower compiled 461 points last season, which ranked him 91st in the FedExCup standings.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lower put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the RBC Canadian Open, ranking in the field at 2.135. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 3.864.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower delivered his best effort last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.721. In that event, he finished 43rd.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.965, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that tournament.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was held in February 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-1.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.166
|0.818
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.081
|-1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.350
|0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.201
|-0.863
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-69-66-69
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|3
|63-66-68-69
|-22
|163
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|62
|69-72-74-69
|-4
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.