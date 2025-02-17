Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
When he takes the course Feb. 20-23, Jonathan Byrd will look to improve upon his last performance in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In 2023, he shot 4-under and placed 55th at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Byrd's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- In Byrd's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2023, he finished 55th after posting a score of 4-under.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28.00 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Byrd's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|55
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|4/28/2022
|15
|64-70-71-69
|-10
Byrd's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Byrd has an average finish of 51st.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Byrd has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- Off the tee, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Byrd is averaging 4.196 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Byrd has an average of 2.517 in his past five tournaments.
Byrd's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|277.9
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|71.03%
|67.28%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.86
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|20.24%
|17.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|13.10%
|12.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Byrd's best finishes
- Byrd did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Byrd's best performance came at The RSM Classic, where he shot 6-under and finished 42nd.
- Byrd earned 5 points last season, which ranked him 227th in the FedExCup standings.
Byrd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.815
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|4.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.517
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Byrd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|70-65-71-71
|-11
|5
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|42
|69-72-68-67
|-6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Byrd as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.