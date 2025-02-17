Jonathan Byrd betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five tournaments, Byrd has an average finish of 51st.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Byrd has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.

Off the tee, Jonathan Byrd has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Byrd is averaging 4.196 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.