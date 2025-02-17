John Pak betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
COLLEGE GROVE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 17: A PGA Tour flag near the putting green during the final round of the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation at The Grove on September 17, 2023 in College Grove, Tennessee. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
John Pak will compete in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 after a 56th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Pak's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Pak's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Pak has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Pak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of 4 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, John Pak has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Pak is averaging -2.075 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pak is averaging -5.347 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|291.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|%
|64.05%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|%
|16.01%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|%
|13.73%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pak's best finishes
- Pak, who took part in one tournament last season, did not finish in the top 10.
Pak's best Strokes Gained performances
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.523
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-2.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-5.347
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Pak's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-76
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|67-78-74-75
|+6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.