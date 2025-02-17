John Pak betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Over his last five tournaments, Pak has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Pak has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of 4 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, John Pak has averaged 291.0 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Pak is averaging -2.075 Strokes Gained: Putting.