PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith hits the links Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Highsmith has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
    • Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Highsmith's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC75-68+1

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Highsmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith is averaging -2.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -2.251 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.066 last season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranked 46th, while his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranked 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Highsmith ranked 97th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.061, while he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.32%.
    • On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 26.83% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46306.5300.1
    Greens in Regulation %2570.32%70.63%
    Putts Per Round11629.1929.8
    Par Breakers2426.83%26.19%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.41%15.48%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith last season took part in 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Highsmith had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 19-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Highsmith compiled 157 points last season, which ranked him 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 4.537 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.847. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.963). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0660.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0610.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.167-0.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.269-2.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.026-2.251

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-68-62-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-72-68-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship568-68-65-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1171-66-68-65-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--
    January 16-19The American Express6675-64-65-76-84
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC70-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.