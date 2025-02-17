Joe Highsmith betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Joe Highsmith hits the links Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Highsmith has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 1-over and missing the cut.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Highsmith's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|75-68
|+1
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Highsmith has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Joe Highsmith has averaged 300.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith is averaging -2.230 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging -2.251 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.066 last season (92nd on TOUR). His average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranked 46th, while his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranked 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Highsmith ranked 97th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.061, while he ranked 25th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.32%.
- On the greens, Highsmith delivered a -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a putts-per-round average of 29.19, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 26.83% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|306.5
|300.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|70.32%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.83%
|26.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.41%
|15.48%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith last season took part in 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Highsmith had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 19-under and finished fifth (five shots back of the winner).
- Highsmith compiled 157 points last season, which ranked him 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.145 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he produced a 4.537 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.847. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.963). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked sixth in the field.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.066
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.167
|-0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.269
|-2.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.026
|-2.251
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|66
|75-64-65-76
|-8
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.