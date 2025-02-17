Jesper Svensson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Svensson has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.

Svensson has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.

Off the tee, Jesper Svensson has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Svensson has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.