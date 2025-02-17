Jesper Svensson betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Jesper Svensson will appear Feb. 20-23 in Vallarta, MEX, at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. In his last tournament he took 63rd in the WM Phoenix Open, shooting 3-under at TPC Scottsdale.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Svensson is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut twice.
- Svensson has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Jesper Svensson has averaged 307.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Svensson has an average of 2.538 in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|67.41%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.30
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|18.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in three tournaments).
- In those three tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season Svensson had his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 12-under and finished 10th (three shots back of the winner).
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Svensson posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2024), ranking 59th in the field at -0.621.
- Svensson put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open, ranking ninth in the field at 3.907. In that event, he finished 34th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he put up a -0.369 mark, which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.911, his best mark last season. That ranked him 43rd in the field (he finished 34th in that event).
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.828) at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024. That ranked 34th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.538
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-71-72-68
|-5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-67-70-65
|-9
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-75
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|63
|70-70-73-68
|-3
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
