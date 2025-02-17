Jeremy Paul betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Paul has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Paul has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.

Jeremy Paul has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Paul is averaging -0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting.