Jeremy Paul betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 10: Jeremy Paul of Germany plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 10, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul will compete at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in Vallarta, MEX, from Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Paul's first time competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 10 once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Paul has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five events.
- Jeremy Paul has averaged 308.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Paul is averaging -0.756 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Paul is averaging -0.724 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Paul's best Strokes Gained performances
Paul's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-67-68-68
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|64
|68-69-67-75
|-9
|4
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.