Jake Knapp betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

    Jake Knapp competes in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23, as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under on the par-71 course at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Knapp finished first (with a score of 19-under) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in recent years (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Knapp's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024167-64-63-71-19

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
    • Knapp has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Knapp has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 1.311 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of 2.116 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.563 this season, which ranks 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 97th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp sports a 0.260 mark (66th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Knapp's 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97302.8309.3
    Greens in Regulation %11567.39%66.08%
    Putts Per Round8428.9628.7
    Par Breakers7123.67%22.81%
    Bogey Avoidance3110.87%11.11%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • Knapp, who has 122 points, currently sits 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field at 2.362.
    • Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.043.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 1.295 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.144). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 20th in the field.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.563-0.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2601.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0160.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2651.311
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.0222.116

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6869-71-73-72+3--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5672-73-70-71-610
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC73-71-65-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance Open3271-73-71-74+121
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3365-72-70-72-924
    February 6-9WM Phoenix Open4467-71-72-68-611
    February 13-16The Genesis Invitational1771-71-74-69-356

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.