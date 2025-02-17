Jake Knapp betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp competes in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23, as the previous champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under on the par-71 course at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Knapp finished first (with a score of 19-under) in his lone appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in recent years (in 2024).
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Knapp's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.
- Knapp has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Knapp has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 1.311 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of 2.116 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.563 this season, which ranks 158th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.8 yards) ranks 97th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp sports a 0.260 mark (66th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Knapp's 0.265 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 52nd this season, and his 28.96 putts-per-round average ranks 84th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|302.8
|309.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|115
|67.39%
|66.08%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.96
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|71
|23.67%
|22.81%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|10.87%
|11.11%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has taken part in six tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those six tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
- Knapp, who has 122 points, currently sits 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Genesis Invitational (February 2025), ranking fifth in the field at 2.362.
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2025), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 4.043.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best performance this season was at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 1.295 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.144). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.194) at the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2025, a performance that ranked him 20th in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.563
|-0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.260
|1.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.016
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.265
|1.311
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.022
|2.116
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|73-71-65
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|32
|71-73-71-74
|+1
|21
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|33
|65-72-70-72
|-9
|24
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|44
|67-71-72-68
|-6
|11
|February 13-16
|The Genesis Invitational
|17
|71-71-74-69
|-3
|56
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.