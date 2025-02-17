Jake Knapp betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Knapp has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five appearances.

Knapp has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Knapp has averaged 309.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging 1.311 Strokes Gained: Putting.