Jackson Suber betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Suber has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Suber has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.

Jackson Suber has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Suber has an average of 1.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.