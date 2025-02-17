Jackson Suber betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Jackson Suber will compete in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld from Feb. 20-23 after a 56th-place finish at the Farmers Insurance Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Suber is competing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld for the first time in the past five years.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), with 28 putts per round (24th) en route to his win last year.
Suber's recent performances
- Suber has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Suber has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
- Jackson Suber has averaged 308.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Suber has an average of 1.557 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Suber has an average of 5.375 in his past five tournaments.
Suber's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.4
|308.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|50.00%
|65.20%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|15.28%
|21.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|29.17%
|16.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Suber's best finishes
- Suber participated in one tournament last season, and he did not finish in the top-10.
- Last season Suber's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 13-under and finished sixth.
Suber's best Strokes Gained performances
Suber's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|5.375
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Suber's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|73
|69-73-81-75
|+18
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|66-70-66-65
|-13
|89
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|65-77-71
|-3
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-69-75-77
|+6
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Suber as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
