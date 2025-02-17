Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five tournaments, Salinda has an average finish of 50th.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.

He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five appearances.

Isaiah Salinda has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Salinda is averaging -1.427 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.