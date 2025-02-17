Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Isaiah Salinda enters play Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 42nd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open his last time in competition.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- In the past five years, this is Salinda's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Salinda's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Salinda has an average finish of 50th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Salinda hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five events, with an average finish of 50th.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-over in his last five appearances.
- Isaiah Salinda has averaged 312.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda is averaging -1.427 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Salinda has an average of -2.014 in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|321.4
|312.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|52.78%
|65.93%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|12.50%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|18.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Salinda's best finishes
- Salinda did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he played one tournament).
- Last season Salinda's best performance came when he shot 7-over and finished 32nd at the U.S. Open.
Salinda's best Strokes Gained performances
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.427
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.014
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Salinda's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-73-72
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|42
|68-75-75-73
|+3
|12
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
