Henrik Norlander betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
LA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Henrik Norlander or Sweden hits a tee shot on the 11th hole during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2025 at Torrey Pines North Course on January 22, 2025 in La Jolla, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander looks to improve upon his 13th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta Feb. 20-23.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Norlander has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 13th.
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he finished 13th after posting a score of 11-under.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Norlander's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|4/27/2023
|MC
|75-73
|+6
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut twice.
- Over his last five tournaments, Norlander has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Henrik Norlander has averaged 298.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has an average of -1.771 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 0.154 in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 last season (103rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranked 142nd, while his 68% driving accuracy average ranked 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norlander sported a 0.571 mark (11th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 131st last season, and his 29.21 putts-per-round average ranked 121st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.3
|298.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.72%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|18.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.70%
|11.48%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander teed off in 20 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Norlander put up his best performance at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished eighth with a score of 16-under (seven shots back of the winner).
- Norlander ranked 131st in the FedExCup standings with 256 points last season.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.271.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open in July 2024, as he produced a 7.602 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander produced his best effort last season at the Procore Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.159. In that tournament, he finished 61st.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.284), which ranked second in the field.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship (which ranked him eighth in the field). In that tournament, he finished eighth.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.034
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.571
|1.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.021
|0.280
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.178
|-1.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.448
|0.154
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|65-72-68-67
|-8
|16
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-71-72
|-6
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-78
|+9
|--
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.