4H AGO

Hayden Buckley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Hayden Buckley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He took 61st at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2022.

    Latest odds for Buckley at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Buckley has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2022. He finished 61st, posting a score of 3-under.
    • With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
    • Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).

    Buckley's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    4/28/20226166-73-69-73-3

    Buckley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
    • Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.352 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -3.831 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Buckley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance120298.0292.6
    Greens in Regulation %13265.81%66.67%
    Putts Per Round13629.3230.9
    Par Breakers15222.38%19.91%
    Bogey Avoidance15016.20%14.81%

    Buckley's best finishes

    • Buckley last season played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 11 times (37.9%).
    • Last season Buckley put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot 5-under and finished fifth (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Buckley accumulated 224 points last season, which placed him 139th in the FedExCup standings.

    Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.0690.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.298-1.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.233-1.647
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting152-0.284-1.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Total166-0.746-3.831

    Buckley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-76+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6168-73-69-76+25
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-77+12--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-66--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5265-70-72-67-106
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5970-69-69-73-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge567-65-69-74-596
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4471-67-66-76-810
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3464-72-68-68-1218
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5966-66-75-73-83
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-76+5--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-74+4--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-77+5--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-71-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-74E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-69+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6573-67-66-78E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-75+3--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC70-75-69-2--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenW/D79+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.