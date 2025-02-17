Hayden Buckley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 16: Hayden Buckley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at Nicklaus Tournament Course on January 16, 2025 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Hayden Buckley seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He took 61st at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2022.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Buckley has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once of late, in 2022. He finished 61st, posting a score of 3-under.
- With numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th), Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024.
- Knapp also posted numbers of 322.5 in average driving distance (second in field), 76.39% in terms of greens in regulation (fifth), and 28 putts per round (24th).
Buckley's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/28/2022
|61
|66-73-69-73
|-3
Buckley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Buckley finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.
- Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.352 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -3.831 Strokes Gained: Total.
Buckley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|120
|298.0
|292.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|132
|65.81%
|66.67%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|30.9
|Par Breakers
|152
|22.38%
|19.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|150
|16.20%
|14.81%
Buckley's best finishes
- Buckley last season played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 11 times (37.9%).
- Last season Buckley put up his best performance at the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. He shot 5-under and finished fifth (nine shots back of the winner).
- Buckley accumulated 224 points last season, which placed him 139th in the FedExCup standings.
Buckley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.069
|0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.298
|-1.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|-1.647
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|152
|-0.284
|-1.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-0.746
|-3.831
Buckley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-69-76
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-66
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|65-70-72-67
|-10
|6
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|70-69-69-73
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|5
|67-65-69-74
|-5
|96
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|71-67-66-76
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|64-72-68-68
|-12
|18
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|66-66-75-73
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|65
|73-67-66-78
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|70-75-69
|-2
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|79
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Buckley as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.