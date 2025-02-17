Hayden Buckley betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

In his last five events, Buckley finished outside the top 20.

He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five events.

Buckley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

In his last five tournaments, he finished 0 relative to par in his only made cut.

In terms of driving distance, Hayden Buckley has averaged 292.6 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Buckley is averaging -1.352 Strokes Gained: Putting.