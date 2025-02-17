Harry Higgs betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Last season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.407 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 50th in that event.

Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.790. He missed the cut in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 49th in the field with a mark of -0.439. He finished 50th in that tournament.

At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.385, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.