Harry Higgs betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
Harry Higgs hits the links Feb. 20-23 in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld at Vidanta Vallarta following a 63rd-place finish in the Farmers Insurance Open, which was his last tournament.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Higgs has played the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld once recently, in 2023. He missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Jake Knapp finished with 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Higgs' recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|4/27/2023
|MC
|70-75
|+3
Higgs' recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Higgs has an average finish of 49th.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Higgs has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Harry Higgs has averaged 307.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Higgs has an average of -1.781 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Higgs has an average of -1.916 in his past five tournaments.
Higgs' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.7
|307.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|68.83%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.67
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.46%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.65%
|15.74%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' best finishes
- Higgs played seven tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times (42.9%).
- Last season Higgs had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished 30th with a score of 12-under (12 shots back of the winner).
- Higgs' 11 points last season placed him 218th in the FedExCup standings.
Higgs' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 1.407 mark, which ranked him 24th in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
- Higgs' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -0.790. He missed the cut in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Higgs' best effort last season was in May 2024 at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 49th in the field with a mark of -0.439. He finished 50th in that tournament.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Higgs delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (0.385, which ranked in the field). In that event, he missed the cut.
- Higgs recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (0.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 50th in the field (he finished 50th in that event).
Higgs' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.157
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.916
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Higgs' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|43
|68-70-68-75
|-7
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|69-72
|-68
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|50
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|5
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-75
|+11
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|34
|65-68-69-73
|-13
|18
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|63
|73-72-70-80
|+7
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgs as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.