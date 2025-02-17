PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Harry Hall betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He placed 33rd at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2024.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Hall's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
    • Hall finished 33rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.

    Hall's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/20243369-71-71-65-8
    4/27/20231067-71-68-65-13

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Harry Hall has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has an average of 2.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 2.562 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 last season, which ranked 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranked 88th, and his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall sported a 0.167 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 43rd on TOUR, while he ranked ninth with a putts-per-round average of 28.00. He broke par 28.33% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5303.3
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%71.91%
    Putts Per Round928.0027.4
    Par Breakers628.33%29.63%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.17%9.26%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall took part in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
    • Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
    • Hall collected 517 points last season, ranking 87th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hall's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking fourth in the field at 3.329. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.889. He finished 12th in that event.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.676, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
    • Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.181-1.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1670.209
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4060.913
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2792.663
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6722.562

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1368-69-68-64-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-68-69-66-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry868-65-66-70-23155
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1064-70-65-69-1264
    January 16-19The American Express2166-68-69-70-1537
    January 30 - February 2AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5871-71-70-71-58
    February 6-9WM Phoenix OpenMC69-72-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

