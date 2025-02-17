Harry Hall betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld. He placed 33rd at the par-71 Vidanta Vallarta in 2024.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Hall's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Hall finished 33rd (with a score of 8-under) in his most recent go-round at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld (in 2024).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- Knapp averaged 322.5 yards off the tee (second in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 76.39% (fifth), and attempted 28 putts per round (24th) in that victory a year ago.
Hall's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|4/27/2023
|10
|67-71-68-65
|-13
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.
- Harry Hall has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has an average of 2.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 2.562 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.181 last season, which ranked 139th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranked 88th, and his 57.5% driving accuracy average ranked 152nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hall sported a 0.167 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 108th with a 66.39% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall delivered a 0.279 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 43rd on TOUR, while he ranked ninth with a putts-per-round average of 28.00. He broke par 28.33% of the time (sixth on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|303.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.39%
|71.91%
|Putts Per Round
|9
|28.00
|27.4
|Par Breakers
|6
|28.33%
|29.63%
|Bogey Avoidance
|86
|14.17%
|9.26%
Hall's best finishes
- Hall took part in 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 72%.
- Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
- Hall collected 517 points last season, ranking 87th in the FedExCup standings.
Hall's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hall put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking fourth in the field at 3.329. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Hall's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.548. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hall's best effort last season was in July 2024 at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 5.889. He finished 12th in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.676, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished ninth.
- Hall recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.128) at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.181
|-1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|77
|0.167
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.406
|0.913
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.279
|2.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|37
|0.672
|2.562
Hall's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-71-71-65
|-8
|21
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|69-71-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|67
|73-69-76-70
|+4
|3
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|69-71-67-68
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|73-71-75-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-69-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-66
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|72-67-68-70
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|69-71-71-67
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|71-69-67-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|63-66-70-65
|-20
|58
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|1
|66-67-64-69
|-23
|300
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|24
|72-67-69-67
|-9
|31
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|65-69-64-74
|-12
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|64-72-65-67
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|68-69-68-64
|-11
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-68-69-66
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|8
|68-65-66-70
|-23
|155
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|64-70-65-69
|-12
|64
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|21
|66-68-69-70
|-15
|37
|January 30 - February 2
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|71-71-70-71
|-5
|8
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.