Harry Hall betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Hall has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -14 those four times he's made the cut.

Harry Hall has averaged 303.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Hall has an average of 2.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.