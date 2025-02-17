Frankie Capan III betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS - JANUARY 23: Carter Jenkins and Frankie Capan III putt on the first green during the second round of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club on Winding Bay on January 23, 2023 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images,)
Frankie Capan III takes the course in the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld Feb. 20-23. He is aiming for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- This is Capan III's first time playing at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in the past five years.
- When Jake Knapp won this tournament in 2024, he had 2.769 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in the field), 8.709 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 SG: Putting (17th).
- In addition, Knapp's average driving distance was 322.5 (second in field), he hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and he averaged 28 putts per round (24th).
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Capan III has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Frankie Capan III has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Capan III is averaging 1.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Capan III is averaging -1.416 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|306.1
|305.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|43.06%
|65.12%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.00
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|19.44%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.83%
|14.20%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Capan III's best finishes
- Capan III participated in one tournament last season, and he didn't finish in the top 10.
- Last season Capan III's best performance came at The American Express. He shot 17-under and finished 12th in that event.
Capan III's best Strokes Gained performances
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-2.514
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|1.627
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.416
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Capan III's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|71-70-76-71
|+8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|45
|70-65-73-65
|-7
|9
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|12
|69-68-64-70
|-17
|57
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|73-71-74-76
|+6
|5
|February 6-9
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
