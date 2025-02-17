Frankie Capan III betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Capan III has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Capan III has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

Frankie Capan III has averaged 305.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Capan III is averaging 1.627 Strokes Gained: Putting.