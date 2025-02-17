Francesco Molinari betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

Over his last five appearances, Molinari has finished in the top 20 once.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Molinari has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Francesco Molinari has averaged 287.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Molinari has an average of 0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.