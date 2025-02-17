Francesco Molinari betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld
1 Min Read
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 12: Francesco Molinari, Captain of Team Continental Europe chips onto the second green during the Singles Matches on Day Three of the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort on January 12, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)
Francesco Molinari had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Vidanta Vallarta.
The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info
- Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
- Location: Vallarta, MEX
- Course: Vidanta Vallarta
- Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
- Purse: $7M
- Previous winner: Jake Knapp
At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
- Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Molinari has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 24th.
- In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
- En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).
Molinari's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|2/22/2024
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|4/27/2023
|24
|68-70-68-68
|-10
Molinari's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Molinari has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Molinari has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Francesco Molinari has averaged 287.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari has an average of 0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Molinari is averaging -0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Molinari's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|288.1
|287.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.67%
|70.74%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.75
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.94%
|23.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|17.64%
|14.44%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's best finishes
- Molinari took part in 15 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
- Last season Molinari had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 17th with a score of 10-under (nine shots back of the winner).
- Molinari's 27 points last season ranked him 205th in the FedExCup standings.
Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.051
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Molinari's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|72-69-73-72
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-77
|-2
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-77-71
|+13
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-69-72-66
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|59
|66-70-75-70
|-3
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|68-66-70-70
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|January 16-19
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
|--
|January 22-25
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.