PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Francesco Molinari betting profile: Mexico Open At VidantaWorld

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 12: Francesco Molinari, Captain of Team Continental Europe chips onto the second green during the Singles Matches on Day Three of the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort on January 12, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 12: Francesco Molinari, Captain of Team Continental Europe chips onto the second green during the Singles Matches on Day Three of the Team Cup at Abu Dhabi Golf Resort on January 12, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

    Francesco Molinari had a poor showing the last time he hit the links in the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld in 2024, failing to make the cut. He looks for better results this time around at Vidanta Vallarta.

    Latest odds for Molinari at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    The Mexico Open at VidantaWorld tournament and course info

    • Date: Feb. 20-23, 2025
    • Location: Vallarta, MEX
    • Course: Vidanta Vallarta
    • Par: 71 / 7,436 yards
    • Purse: $7M
    • Previous winner: Jake Knapp

    At the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    • Over his last two trips to the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Molinari has an average score of 10-under, with an average finish of 24th.
    • In Molinari's most recent appearance at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Jake Knapp posted numbers of 2.769 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (11th in field), 8.709 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 3.201 in SG: Putting (17th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Knapp posted an average driving distance of 322.5 (second in field), hit 76.39% of greens in regulation (fifth), and took 28 putts per round (24th).

    Molinari's recent history at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    2/22/2024MC74-70+2
    4/27/20232468-70-68-68-10

    Molinari's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Molinari has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Molinari has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Francesco Molinari has averaged 287.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari has an average of 0.555 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Molinari is averaging -0.051 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Molinari .

    Molinari's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-288.1287.9
    Greens in Regulation %-66.67%70.74%
    Putts Per Round-29.7530.0
    Par Breakers-21.94%23.70%
    Bogey Avoidance-17.64%14.44%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's best finishes

    • Molinari took part in 15 tournaments last season, and he did not finish in the top 10 in any event.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on six occasions.
    • Last season Molinari had his best performance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished 17th with a score of 10-under (nine shots back of the winner).
    • Molinari's 27 points last season ranked him 205th in the FedExCup standings.

    Molinari's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---0.051

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Molinari's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC74-70+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5472-69-73-72-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-73+1--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-77-2--
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-75+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-77-71+137
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-70-2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-69-72-66-78
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5966-70-75-70-3--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1768-66-70-70-10--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-72+2--
    January 16-19The American ExpressMC67-70-72-7--
    January 22-25Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-78+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Molinari as of the start of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.